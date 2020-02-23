Tatami and Ice: Contents of Putin's 'Personal Sports Arsenal' Revealed

As the Russian president’s spokesman explained, Putin keeps himself fit via a combination of swimming, martial arts training and general physical fitness exercises.

Along with handling important matters of state, Russian President Vladimir Putin manages to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, regularly engaging in various sports, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Delivering this insight during an interview in Sochi where Putin attended the first championship of the Combat Sambo League, Peskov remarked that while the president continues his martial arts training, there’s also another sport that he's now quite fond of.

"Ice hockey now takes a considerable place in his personal sports arsenal", the presidential spokesman explained.

© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin 10 May 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a gala match of the National Amateur Ice Hockey Teams' Festival held by the Night Hockey League in Sochi

Peskov added that Putin keeps himself fit via a combination of swimming, martial arts training and general physical fitness exercises, describing it as an "everyday practice" for the president.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev Putin's judo sparring session

Putin’s apparent passion for ice hockey has been seen before, and earlier this month he joined his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at a rink in Sochi as the two heads of state took a break from bilateral talks to partake in a hockey match.

Last year, Putin said that hockey should be "free from politics", and that it helps bring people together and create "trust-based relations" between them.