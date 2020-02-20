Plane Hits Ground After Take-Off in Russia's Magadan, Several Injured

No one was killed as a result of the "harsh" landing, according to preliminary reports. There are currently no further details concerning the cause of the accident.

An An-2 aircraft has hit the ground after taking off in the northeastern city of Magadan, Russia, Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday. At least seven people have been injured as a result of the accident.

The passengers were taken to the local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, the ministry added.

Medical workers and rescue teams were seen working at the scene.

There were 12 people and two crew members on board, all of them managed to leave the plane on their own.

The airport is said to be operating in a normal mode.

While there has been no confirmed information about the actual cause of the hard landing, a technical glitch or pilot error are among the possible explanations.