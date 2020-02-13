Always a Step Ahead: Putin Reveals What Russia Will Do in Case Nuclear Weapons Become Obsolete

The Russian president suggested that while nuclear weapons may eventually become less effective than they are today, Russia may adopt other, more advanced types of weaponry.

Commenting on the prospects of potentially enshrining Russia’s status as nuclear power in the country’s constitution, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that it might not be necessary.

During his meeting with a working group tasked with preparing the new amendments to the Russian Constitution, Putin explained that someday, nuclear weapons may become obsolete, and that Russia may adopt other, more advanced types of weaponry.

"It’s not about us being a nuclear power today, but rather about us always being one step ahead in terms of all newest weapon systems", the Russian president said, noting that he wasn’t referring to nuclear weapons alone.

He also noted how "certain experts abroad" work on rendering nuclear weapons "meaningless" to their owners, and how attempts to thwart Russia’s nuclear capabilities via anti-ballistic missile defense systems were thwarted in turn with the development of hypersonic weapons.

"It’s clear that Russia must be one step ahead in terms of defense potential, but I’m not sure now whether it should be written in the Constitution", Putin remarked.

The president added, however, that while, at some point, nuclear weapons might become not as effective as they are today, Russia’s nuclear status "will remain important for a long time".