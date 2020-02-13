Eight People Died in Car Accident in Russia's Pskov Region – Emergencies Ministry

“At 00:29 [21:29 GMT on Wednesday], a car accident involving a Mercedes minibus and a Volvo truck occurred at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23 near the village of Rudo in the Pustoshkinsky District […] The accident left 10 victims, including eight fatalities”, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the head of the Pustoshkinsky District - the region where the accident occurred - all eight people were identified as Ukrainian citizens.
"Police say that all 8 dead people are citizens of Ukraine", Svetlana Vasilkova said, adding that one of the injured people was also a Ukrainian citizen, while another one a citizen of Belarus.
There has been no information given about the cause of the deadly road accident. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
