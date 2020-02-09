Utair Flight Crash Lands in Usinsk in Northern Russia - Photos

"During a hard landing at the Usinsk Airport due to landing gear problems, the plane hit the runway with its tail. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties from the incident", a source with the emergency services stated.
The passengers have left the aircraft, which is now being inspected by the authorities.
Россия Республика Коми Усинск авиационное происшествие авария https://t.co/7Q4c9LWtaW— по Ярославке (@nord_ost2020) February 9, 2020
It is unclear at the moment what kind of damage has been caused to the plane by the hard landing.
СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!! Республика Коми г.Усинск— Иван Короткий (@fokctrot) February 9, 2020
Самолёт авиакомпании "Ютейр" совершил жёсткую посадку в Усинске. Боинг-737 сел прямо на брюхо. На борту находилось 94 человека, по предварительным данным, никто не пострадал. pic.twitter.com/2AwZfLQsHR
