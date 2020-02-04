Putin Says Work on Amending Russia's Constitution Should Take About Three Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the process of amending the constitution would take roughly three months.

"If the work is completed in the time that the working group currently estimates it will take to do, then it will be in about three months", Putin said.

In his address to the parliament in mid-January, Putin offered important changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature. He also suggested establishing the main law's precedence over international agreements, banning senior officials from having a residence permit in other countries, and spell out the social obligations of the state.

© Sputnik / Aleksei Nikolsky Russian President Vladimir Putin and Head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, nominated on the post of the prime minister

Following the announcement, the cabinet of Dmitry Medvedev resigned in order to provide Putin "with the opportunities to make all the decisions necessary". The president appointed ex-head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin as a new Prime Minister.

While the lower house of the Russian parliament passed the presidential bill on amendments in the first reading in January, the working group continues refining the draft law.