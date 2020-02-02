Register
20:49 GMT02 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on 30 January 2020

    Kremlin Reveals How Russia Handles Extraordinary Meetings on Highest Level

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/74/1078207411.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202002021078207439-kremlin-reveals-how-russia-handles-extraordinary-meetings-on-highest-level/

    The Israeli prime minister's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin - devoted to the case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli citizen sentenced to 7.5 years in prison over drug smuggling and possession - came as surprise, as it was announced just days prior to taking place.

    The spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, revealed that international visits, both of foreign leaders to Russia and Putin's trips to foreign countries, are often negotiated and organised at an incredibly fast pace, which reflects the current "dynamic" of international relations. He added that the tempo of the logistics suits the Russian president.

    "When [Putin] says that the government must be flexible, agile, and effective, he, as I get it, referring to his own manner of doing things. He feels like being in his element while working at this tempo", the spokesman explained.

    Peskov further asserted that if an international emergency occurs, the president reacts to it very vividly and the structures organising the meeting on the Russian side start to operate three times faster than normal. He specifically brought up the surprise visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was negotiated on Tel Aviv's request in a mere 24 hours, just three days prior to the visit actually taking place.

    The visit, which took place on 30 January, was partially devoted to the recent pardoning and release of Israeli citizen, Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after she was found with nearly 10 grams of hashish as she traveled through a Moscow airport via transit flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv. She was released on the day of Netanyahu's visit and returned home on the prime minister's jet.

    Palestinians watch a television broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in the southern Gaza Strip January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    © REUTERS / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
    The Art of the Deal: Will Russia Back Trump's Plan for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement?

    In addition, the president and the prime minister discussed Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was released several days earlier and received mixed reactions globally while being rejected outright by the Palestinian Authority.

    Related:

    Legal Procedures Underway Regarding Issachar's Pardon Petition - Kremlin
    Naama Issachar: President Putin Pardons Israeli National Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Russia
    Pardoned Israeli National Issachar Released From Russian Penal Colony
    Moscow Region Governor Signs Recommendation to Grant Pardon to Israeli National Issachar
    Tags:
    Deal of the century, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Israel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse