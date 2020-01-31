Gas Explosion at Factory in Russia's Mtsensk Kills Five

The death toll from a gas explosion at a rubber products factory in the town of Mtsensk has risen to five after a woman's body was recovered from the debris, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services said.
Four of those killed in the explosion were Turkish nationals. Three more people were injured, two of them are in a serious condition due to burns, the spokesperson added.
The nationality of the dead woman has not yet been confirmed.
The explosion occurred at a workshop that had been under construction at 6:55 GMT.
Footage of the damaged factory building has been shared online.
A criminal investigation has been launched into potential violations of labour protection rules.
