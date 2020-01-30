Russia to Close Border With China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Prime Minister Mishustin

So far, the coronavirus epidemic has left 170 people dead and over 7,700 more infected in China.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he had signed a decree to close Russia's border in the Far East as part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from China.

"A relevant order was signed today, and the implementation has already started. Later in the day, we will brief everyone, through an established procedure, on all the events on closing the border in the Far Eastern region and on other measures that the government has implemented," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.

Also, Russia has suspended issuing electronic visas to Chinese citizens starting Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"From January 30, the issuance of electronic visas is suspended for citizens of the People’s Republic of China to enter the Russian Federation through border checkpoints located in the Far East, the Kaliningrad Region, as well as through air, sea, road and pedestrian checkpoints located in the territories of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region," it said.

© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020

The new strain of coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, was first detected in a seafood market in China's city of Wuhan at the end of last year. Since then it has spread to at least 16 other countries. The virus has claimed the lives of 170 people and left more than 7,700 infected in China.

Many governments have created task forces to fight the spread of the new coronavirus in their countries. Some airline carriers have suspended direct flights to and from China.