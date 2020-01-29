Russia Prime Minister Approves Composition of Emergency Team to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

According to the statement of the government, the team will also include Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Head Anna Popova, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Gorovoy, Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Head Sergey Dankvert, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Government Executive Office Deputy Head Leonid Levin, Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Director Andrey Moryakov and Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday that hotels and places of mass stay of tourists in the city were taken under special control in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.
