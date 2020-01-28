Kremlin Disagrees With Zelensky's Words About USSR's "Guilt" of WWII Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier, Zelenskyy, during his visit to Poland, partially blamed the USSR for the outbreak of World War II, after Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the "guilt" of the Soviet Union of the beginning of World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

“We strongly disagree with this statement. In this statement, the president of Ukraine expresses solidarity with the extremely erroneous, in our opinion, point of view of the Polish leadership, a viewpoint that is insulting to tens of millions of Russians and CIS citizens whose parents and grandfathers, relatives gave their lives for the liberation of Europe, including Poland, from Nazism", Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in January, the Polish parliament adopted a resolution declaring that the Soviet Union carries equal responsibility with Nazi Germany for the beginning of World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vehemently denied the claims, stating that the Soviet Union was not the only country to have signed a deal with Nazi Germany. Speaking at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry's board in December, Putin cited archival documents that suggest Polish Ambassador to Germany Jozef Lipski met with leading Nazi officials in 1938 to discuss Germany’s plan to expel Jews to Africa.