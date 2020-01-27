Russia’s Consumer Protection Service Puts Together Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) has worked out a package of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia.

"The decision [of the head doctor] defines the main list of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation", Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on its website.

Measures include requesting Russian authorities to develop a system to inform the public about preventative care to minimize risks of becoming infected with the virus, the creation of a plan for medical facilities to be prepared to accept new cases of potential coronavirus infection, increasing disinfection procedures in public places where large amounts of people gather.

According to the latest reports, there are 80 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus strain in China. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 2,500.

Two Russian universities are currently working on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus strain, according to Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor.