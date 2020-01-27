Russia Expels Japanese National Accused of Espionage - Foreign Ministry

Moscow previously stated that the man had been detained for trying to obtain classified data about Russian military resources.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Japanese Consul Ambassador to Moscow to lodge a protest after a Japanese national was detained in Vladivostok for attempted espionage. The man, who arrived in Russia as a journalist, was given 72 hours to leave the country.

According to recent reports, he has already left Russia.

© AFP 2019 / JOEL SAGET Cars drive past the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow on May 5, 2016.

The ministry added that the said Japanese attempted to get classified information about the Russian military in the Far East, however, the diplomats didn't elaborate on those charges.