Russia Identifies Over 100 Suspected Cases of Coronovirus, But No One Confirmed as Infected

"At the moment, we have identified more than 100 people who have clinical signs of an infectious disease, and at the same time have a history of visiting China. Each of them was identified promptly, isolated, placed in a hospital in a boxed ward, and fully examined. In each case, the aetiology of infectious disease has been established", head of the Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor Olga Popova stated on Monday.
Beijing had to suspend Chinese New Year festivities to prevent new breakouts.
Cases of pneumonia caused by the new virus have been reported in other countries, including Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, France, Portugal, the United States, Canada, and Australia.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
