Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Appoints New Heads of Pension Fund, Medical-Biological Agency

Mishustin previously accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to become prime minister following the resignation of the former government led by Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed new heads of the Russian Pension Fund and Medical-Biological Agency, according to the information on the government's website published on Thursday.

Former Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Maxim Topilin was named the new chairman of the board of the National Pension Fund.

The prime minister also appointed former Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova head of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency, another document said.

Mishustin also named new finance and healthcare deputy ministers - Anton Drozdov and Volodymyr Uyba, respectively. Drozdov was previously head of the Russian Pension Fund, while Uyba headed the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

Additionally, Elena Rozhkova became the new head of the secretariat of the deputy chairman of the government, Tatyana Golikova, who maintained her position under Mishustin's new government.

Igor Borovkov was appointed the interim head of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation.