Multi-Faith Russia Needs Strong Presidential Power - Putin

"I think that Russia, with its vast territory, with many faiths, with a large number of nations, peoples, nationalities living in the country - you can’t even count, someone says 160, someone 190, you know, needs strong presidential power," Putin said at a meeting with the public.

He said the form of a parliamentary republic was common in the world, adding that in Russia it was theoretically possible but not expedient.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to parliament draft amendments to the Constitution which refer to the improvement of the organisation of public government. The draft bill is scheduled to be discussed by the State Duma on Thursday.

Putin first outlined his proposals on constitutional amendments during his state-of-the-nation address on 15 January. Among other things, the Russian President suggested that the prime minister, as well as members of the government, will be appointed by the country's president after they are approved by the State Duma.

According to Putin, this will help to "increase the effectiveness of interaction between the representative and executive branches of government and to strengthen the role of the State Duma and parliamentary parties."