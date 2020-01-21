Register
14:12 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The video production of the inaugural ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the Kremlin Press Center

    Kremlin Pledges 'Large-Scale Public Discussion' on Proposed Constitutional Amendments

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/41/1078044135.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202001211078092494-kremlin-pledges-large-scale-public-discussion-on-proposed-constitutional-amendments/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's proposed changes to the constitution will be accompanied by a wide-scale information campaign and public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    "The proposed constitutional amendments will all be accompanied by a large-scale public discussion. The discussion and the information campaign are forthcoming," Peskov said.

    Peskov also said that he was not familiar with any proposals in the constitutional amendments to give Ukrainian and Belarusian territories the right to join Russia.

    Recent media reports suggested that one member of the working group tasked with drafting up amendments to Russia’s constitution, as decreed by President Putin last week, had suggested including a clause whereby territories of neighbouring states could be given the right to join Russia.

    "I honestly haven’t heard anything about these proposals, so I cannot say anything. I haven’t heard how [the proposals] are formulated and so on. And in general, it has not been discussed in any way so far. Therefore, I just can’t say anything, the first I hear of this is from you," Peskov told reporters in a daily telephone conference.

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to parliament draft amendments to the Constitution which refer to the improvement of the organisation of public government. The draft bill is scheduled to be discussed by the State Duma on Thursday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to to the Federal Assembly
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to to the Federal Assembly

    Putin first outlined his proposals on constitutional amendments during his state-of-the-nation address on 15 January. Among other things, the Russian President suggested that the prime minister, as well as members of the government, will be appointed by the country's president after they are approved by the State Duma. According to Putin, this will help to "increase the effectiveness of interaction between the representative and executive branches of government and to strengthen the role of the State Duma and parliamentary parties."

    Under the draft bill, one person won't be able to serve as president for more than two terms. Putin also proposed to ban lawmakers, prime ministers, governors and other high-ranking officials from having foreign citizenship or residence permit.

    His state-of-the-nation address was followed by the resignation of the Russian government which was announced on the same day by the then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin, constitutional amendments, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse