Fire in Wooden Building in Russia’s Tomsk Region Kills 11 People – Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire in a one-story wooden building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia’s Tomsk region has claimed the lives of ten people, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

“At 07:03 Moscow time (04:03 GMT), the body of an eleventh person was discovered,” the Emergencies Ministry said in a press statement.

Earlier, nine people were reported dead amid the fire, but this figure has since been revised.

At the beginning, the confirmed number of deaths from the fire was six.

According to the emergency services' preliminary data, citizens of Uzbekistan were among those killed by fire in a private residential house.

The fire broke out in the residential building in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to reports, 11 people were killed in the blaze while two people were able to escape. A representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik that the victims may be foreign nationals.

The Tomsk regional governor, Sergey Zhvachkin, is leading the operational headquarters established in connection with the incident.