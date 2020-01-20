The Ministry of Emergency Situations has published a video from the scene of an accident at the Mini Hostel Caramel in Perm, where five people died after a hot water pipe exploded.

The video shows dense steam coming from the hostel’s doors, while emergency workers are at the scene.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the industrial district of the city. The bodies of five people, including one child, were found after hot water was pumped out of the room.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, three more people were taken to hospital with burns on between 15% and 35% of their bodies.

Two rescuers also received burns, but they did not need hospitalisation.