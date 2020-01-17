Acting Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Holds Annual Press Conference - Video

Sergei Lavrov has just returned from Uzbekistan, the last leg on his Asian tour, which also included stops in Sri Lanka and India, where he addressed issues related to economic, political, and cultural cooperation.

Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving an annual press conference in Moscow, where he is expected to review the results of the country's foreign policy in 2019 and hold a question-answer session with journalists.

Lavrov's press conference comes amid a serious shift in Russian politics following the sudden resignation of the country's government earlier this week. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has already signed a decree to appoint the country's prime minister, it's still unknown whether Lavrov will remain foreign minister.

