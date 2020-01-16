Russian State Duma Holds Meeting to Consider Prime Minister's Candidature - Video

Following the resignation of the Russian government on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin, the current head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of prime minister.

The State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament, is considering the appointment of Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.

According to Sergey Mironov, chair of the party Just Russia, all factions of the Duma met with Mishustin on Thursday morning.

The day before, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the government's resignations, hours after President Vladimir Putin addressed lawmakers and high-ranking officials outlining domestic political priorities.

