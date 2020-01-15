Key Takeaways From Vladimir Putin’s Address to Federal Assembly

Despite a notable foreign policy context, this year Vladimir Putin talked to the Federal Assembly about domestic issues, for the most part. Changes to the Constitution and the economy topped the agenda this year.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday gave his annual address to Russia’s lawmakers, ministers and other high-ranking officials.

The spotlight this year was on domestic matters such as economy and social policy.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the 72-minute speech:

On foreign policy

The president devoted just several phrases to foreign affairs, saying the five permanent members of the UN Security Council should work to ensure global order. The President also praised Russia’s advanced defence capabilities.

He said: “[Russia] took steps to strengthen national security in a timely manner. For the first time in the history of nuclear weapons, we are not chasing anyone. On the contrary, other countries have yet to create weapons that Russia possesses. The country's defence capabilities are ensured for years to come.”

On governance overhaul

Arguably the most significant part of the address, which will take some time for both officials and the public to process, is the proposed changes to the Constitution.

Vladimir Putin believes there’s no need for a new Constitution, but some crucial amendments should be made regarding public service.

He said that international laws should be applied in Russia only in those cases where they don’t contradict the Constitution as the basic law of the country.

President Putin called for tougher requirements for those running for president: a candidate for the office must have permanently resided in Russia for at least 25 years (currently 10) and must have had no dual citizenship (the Constitution in its current form doesn’t prohibit this).

Despite saying that Russia should remain a “strong presidential republic”, the President spoke in favour of giving more power to the Parliament. Specifically, lawmakers should be given the right to appoint the Prime Minister, his deputies and ministers (who are currently appointed by the President with the consent of the lower house).

He also proposed minor extensions to the authority of the Constitutional Court and the upper house of Parliament.

With his second consecutive (and fourth overall) term ending in 2024, many observers have expected Putin to say whether he would propose any constitutional amendments regarding the limits on presidential term. The Russian Constitution allows a president to serve no more than two consecutive terms and stipulates no limits on the total number of tenures. Putin said he agrees with the notion that the word “consecutive” should be dropped, but said he didn’t feel like it was a “principal” issue.

Although the Parliament could adopt the proposed changes, Putin believes that a popular vote on them would be necessary.

On democraphics and health