Correspondent of Sputnik Mundo Tragically Dies in Moscow

Manuel Regalado tragically died in Moscow on Monday evening, 13 January. He had worked as a correspondent in the Spanish-language edition of Sputnik since May 2016.

“We are deeply shocked at the news. This is a big tragedy for Manuel’s family and close ones. We express our deepest condolences,” Sputnik press service said on Tuesday.

"An investigation into the death of a man is being carried out. According to the preliminary information, a 40-year-old man with fatal injuries was found dead in the south-west of Moscow on 13 January," Yuliya Ivanova, senior aide to the head of the Investigative Committee's Moscow department said.

According to the official, the investigators found no traces of struggle in the apartment of the victim. The investigators have questioned the neighbours and relatives of the victim, who were living with him. Forensic tests will be carried out in the near future, the official added.