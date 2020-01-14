Kremlin Press-Service Releases Video of Putin and Bush Jr. Dancing to Russian Folk Song

The clip was published as a part of a framework devoted to Putin's 20-year tenure as Russian president and prime minister. At the end of December 2019, the Kremlin press service released the first part of the album, comprised of photos and videos made before 2005.

The Kremlin's press service released an archive of video recorded between 2005-2009, one of which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President George W. Bush together, performing a traditional Russian dance 'Sudarynia - Barynia' ('Lady - Landlady'), with a folk ensemble.

The footage shows Putin dancing in a roundelay on a stage while Bush dances separately near the Russian president, paired with a female participant from the troupe dressed in a folk costume.

Путин и Буш-младший танцуют под "Барыню". pic.twitter.com/PS84xH3wcH — Почти Политика (@sovfed_no) January 13, 2020

​After the Sudarynia - Barynia tune ends, Putin kisses the hand of one of the female dancers and both presidents, laughing, return to the table where Bush's wife Laura awaits.