Kremlin Press-Service Releases Video of Putin and Bush Jr. Dancing to Russian Folk Song

The Kremlin's press service released an archive of video recorded between 2005-2009, one of which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President George W. Bush together, performing a traditional Russian dance 'Sudarynia - Barynia' ('Lady - Landlady'), with a folk ensemble.
The footage shows Putin dancing in a roundelay on a stage while Bush dances separately near the Russian president, paired with a female participant from the troupe dressed in a folk costume.
Путин и Буш-младший танцуют под "Барыню". pic.twitter.com/PS84xH3wcH— Почти Политика (@sovfed_no) January 13, 2020
After the Sudarynia - Barynia tune ends, Putin kisses the hand of one of the female dancers and both presidents, laughing, return to the table where Bush's wife Laura awaits.
All comments
Show new comments (0)