Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Unaided — Gazprom CEO

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Russia has all it takes to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on its own but this will take longer without help from international partners, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Sunday.

"Technological risks at the moment are mitigated by our capacities, so Nord Stream 2 will be completed. It will certainly take slightly longer but there are no technological obstacles to hold us back from doing it on our own," Miller said on the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." weekly show shown by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Russia could complete Nord Stream 2 on its own and the only issue in this regard was timing.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, including France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any company or individual involved in providing services on the pipeline, threatening to revoke their US visas and freeze their financial assets in the US.