The sheet of ice covering Voevoda Bay in Vladivostok has collapsed, taking dozens of cars with it into the icy waters of the Pacific Ocean; the footage shows cars hidden underwater and people standing hopelessly nearby.

“I do not know, three dozen cars. Hurry up! Someone no longer needs to rush,” says the author of the video.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Primorsky Territory said that a total of 45 reports of sunken vehicles were received.

There were no injuries reported.