Belarusian State Concern Belnetekhim Confirms Termination of Oil Supplies From Russia

MINSK (Sputnik) - The spokesman for the Belarussian state concern for oil and chemistry, Belnetekhim, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the oil supplies for Belarussian oil refineries from Russia were terminated.

"The loading of both refineries has been reduced to a technological minimum", the spokesman said, adding that the shortage is indeed connected to the absence of oil supplies from Russia.

He also noted that the sides are now in talks over forming deals this month.

The Russian oil transport company, Transneft, in turn, stated that despite the fact there was no request for oil supplies from Minsk, transit through Belarus goes without any restrictions.

© Sputnik / Ivan Rudnev Belarusan oil refinery

Earlier, a source from Belarus's oil industry stated that Moscow stopped supplying oil to the Belorussian refinery on 1 January.