Belarusian State Concern Belnetekhim Confirms Termination of Oil Supplies From Russia

"The loading of both refineries has been reduced to a technological minimum", the spokesman said, adding that the shortage is indeed connected to the absence of oil supplies from Russia.
He also noted that the sides are now in talks over forming deals this month.
The Russian oil transport company, Transneft, in turn, stated that despite the fact there was no request for oil supplies from Minsk, transit through Belarus goes without any restrictions.
"We are pumping oil as part of [official] requests from oil companies. Since January 1, we have no requests from oil companies for supplies to Belarusian oil refineries", representative of the company Igor Dyomin said© Sputnik / Ivan RudnevBelarusan oil refinery
Earlier, a source from Belarus's oil industry stated that Moscow stopped supplying oil to the Belorussian refinery on 1 January.
All comments
Show new comments (0)