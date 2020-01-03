Belarusian State Concern Belneftekhim Confirms Termination of Oil Supplies From Russia

MINSK (Sputnik) - A spokesman for the Belarusian state concern for oil and chemistry, Belneftekhim, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that oil supplies for Belarusian oil refineries from Russia have been terminated.

"The loading of both refineries has been reduced to a technological minimum", the spokesman said, adding that the shortage is indeed connected to the absence of oil supplies from Russia.

He also noted that the sides are now in talks over forming deals this month.

The Russian oil transport company, Transneft, in turn, stated that despite the fact there was no request for oil supplies from Minsk, transit through Belarus is operating without any restrictions.

© Sputnik / Ivan Rudnev Belarusan oil refinery

"We are pumping oil as part of [official] requests from oil companies. Since 1 January, we have no requests from oil companies for supplies to Belarusian oil refineries", the company's representative Igor Dyomin said

Earlier, a source from Belarus's oil industry stated that Moscow had stopped supplying oil to the Belarusian refinery on 1 January.