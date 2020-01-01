Russian Nuclear Plants Break 2018 Energy Generation Record

"In 2019, electricity generation by Russian nuclear power stations … reached a record high of over 208.784 billion kWh … exceeding 204.275 billion produced in 2018", Rosenergoatom said.
Nuclear power makes up 19 percent of Russia's energy output, powering every fifth light bulb in the country, the state-run energy authority said. The European part of Russia gets 40 percent of the energy from nuclear plants.
The country has also recently launched the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, Akademik Lomonosov, which is set to produce electricity for remote areas, including the Arctic region of Chukotka.
