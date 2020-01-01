5.6-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast - Emergencies Ministry

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has occurred near the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia's easternmost region, the local branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's data, the new quake occurred at a 25-mile-deep epicentre some 80 miles east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with a population of 181,000.

"Kamchatka is at no tsunami risk following the earthquake that occurred on 1 January. The seismic event was felt in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsky urban districts as magnitude 2-3", the ministry said.

#Earthquake M5.0 Off East Coast of Kamchatka (Russia) 1 Jan 03:53 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/cdrxt12vXX — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) January 1, 2020

​Search brigades and firemen are currently checking on socially significant buildings in the affected areas, the statement read.

There is no reported information on casualties at this point.

This is the second quake to hit near Kamchatka over the past 24 hours. Another one, of 5.5-magnitude occurred on Tuesday.