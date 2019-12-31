Register
    December 31, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin during his New Year address to Russian citizens on the eve of 2018

    Vladimir Putin Sends His Wishes to Russian People in New Year's Address - Video

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106045/60/1060456099.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912311077910164-russian-president-vladimir-putin-in-a-new-years-address/

    The address by the Russian president is the most-watched New Year’s Eve television broadcast in the country.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his traditional New Year address on 31 December, just minutes before the clock strikes midnight.

    In his address, the president briefly sums up the results of the outgoing year, sets priorities for the future, and wishes citizens a happy New Year.

    Immediately afterwards, television broadcasts the Kremlin Clock chiming a final countdown before midnight and then plays the national anthem.

    "Dear citizens of Russia, friends, 2020 is right around the corner. We are on the verge of the third decade of the 21st century. We live in a turbulent, dynamic, and contradictory time; but we can and should do everything for Russia to develop successfully. So that everything in our life changes only for the better. We are excitedly waiting for the clock to strike midnight; we believe and hope that all our wishes come true. Our personal plans and dreams are inseparable from Russia.

    The country’s present and future; the future of our children depends on the effort and contribution of each of us. Only together will we overcome the challenges that face society and the country today. Our unity is the basis for achieving any of these highest goals. These values ​​were passed on to us by our ancestors – the heroic, unyielding generation of victors. The coming year marks the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. With all my heart I congratulate you the front-line soldiers and home front workers, people of the older generation on New Year.

    Congratulations to everyone who went through the most difficult trials for the sake of us and for the future of our country. I bow low before you. Dear friends, we always prepare in advance for the New Year celebration. And despite us having many things to do, we consider the warmth of human relations and friendly communication to be the most important. We strive to do something important and useful for others. We strive to help those who need our support, to please them with gifts and attention. It is in these sincere impulses, in purity of thoughts, in selfless generosity, where the real magic of the New Year holiday is. It reveals the best qualities in people; it transforms the world, filling it with joy and smiles.

    Vivid New Year feelings, wonderful impressions have been living in us since childhood; and they come back every year when we hug our loved ones, our parents, when we make surprises for our children and grandchildren. Together we decorate a Christmas tree; we get out our cardboard figures, ornaments, and glass lights. These sometimes old, but beloved decorations give their warmth to younger generations. Of course, each family has its own New Year traditions, but everyone is united by an atmosphere of kindness and care. May the happiness of mutual understanding settle in your home forever; may it help overcome every challenge, and unite generations.

    May your parents be healthy and always feel your attention, and may each child know that they are the most beloved. Friends, the New Year is already knocking at the door. Let’s wish each other and our Motherland peace and prosperity. Happy holiday, happy New Year!"

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Tags:
    New Year message, New Year's Eve, Vladimir Putin, Russia
