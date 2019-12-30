Video: Powerful Blast Hits Gas Station in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region

According to local media, citing netizens, the incident occurred on Monday evening. Netizens have claimed on social media that not long before the blast hit the station, a strong odor of gas was noticeable in the area.
There has been no confirmation of the explosion by officials and no reports of any casualties. Social media users claim, without details, that at least one person was taken to a hospital.
С новым годом, блин!— John Connor (@skynetfightback) December 30, 2019
На автозаправке в Челябинской области прогремел мощный взрыв.
Инцидент произошёл в городе Сатка. pic.twitter.com/lTUctZaMCx
All comments
Show new comments (0)