Two People Die as Fire Hits Novatek Gas Field on Yamal Peninsula

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, Russia (Sputnik) – A fire erupted on Saturday on the Yamal Peninsula at the East-Tarkosalinskoye gas field belonging to Russian company Novatek, leaving two people dead, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

“The fire has been extinguished by Novatek’s private firefighting service. The fire hit a KrAZ elevator vehicle … Two people died and one more was injured", a spokesperson for the ministry said.

According to the spokesperson, three more vehicles have been damaged by the fire.

The ministry added that the borehole was closed for renovation when the incident took place.

The causes of the incident remain unknown.

Novatek has been developing the East-Tarkosalinskoye gas field since 1994.