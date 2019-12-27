Man Carrying Object Resembling Knife Attempts to Break Into Monastery in Moscow

Vysokopetrovsky Monastery, established in the 14th century, is a Russian Orthodox cloister located in the so-called "White City" area of the Russian capital.

A man carrying an "object resembling a knife" has attempted to enter the premises of Vysokopetrovsky Monastery in downtown Moscow, the local police reported on Friday.

According to the police, the man behaved inappropriately and got into an altercation with the security guard at the monastery.

The guard attempted to take the weapon away from the intruder which led to his injuries. The man was taken to hospital after the incident.

The police said they launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to establish the man's motives.