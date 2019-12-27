Register
19:48 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    ZIS-115

    Stalin’s Limousine Reportedly Stolen From Moscow Garage

    © Sputnik / Michael Patlis
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107788/25/1077882575.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912271077883087-stalins-limousine-reportedly-stolen-from-moscow-garage/

    Only 32 over the rare armoured Soviet limousines were ever built, with the vehicles developed, for the most part, on the basis of a reverse-engineered 1942 Packard Super Eight.

    Six unidentified men have stolen a ZiS-115 armoured limousine thought to have been used by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during the post-war period, Russian automotive news resource auto.ru reported, citing local media.

    According to the outlet, the men broke into the garage in the north Moscow containing the one-of-a-kind vehicle on the night of December 26, loaded it on a flatbed tow truck and left.

    Local media say the vehicle belonged to the head of security of Ukrainian businessman Ruslan Tarpan, who is under house arrest in his native Ukraine. The car was not believed to be in running condition. The businessman was said to have been putting together a collection of rare cars for a future automotive museum, which he planned to build in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

    Moscow police are investigating the incident.

    The ZiS-115 is an extremely rare vehicle, with just 56 produced between 1949 and 1955. In addition to Stalin, the vehicle was used by other senior Soviet leaders, as well as leaders in Eastern Europe and Asia. The Russian Presidential Garage sold off its last ZiC-115 in 1994.

    The vehicle is an armoured upgrade of the ZiS-110, a Soviet limousine modelled on a 1942 design by US automotive maker Packard. Close to 2,090 ZiS-110s were produced between 1945 and 1961 in various modifications and trim levels.

    Fitted with armour and a curb weight of 4,200 kg, the ZiS-115 was designed to protect against bullets with a calibre of 7.62 mm from a distance of 25 meters. The four-door, six person vehicle is equipped with a six-litre 366 cubic inch inline V8  engine putting out 140 hp and a three-speed manual transmission.

    ZiS (Zavod imeni Stalina, lit. ‘Factory Named After Stalin’), later renamed ZiL (Zavod imeni Likhacheva after its first general director, Ivan Likhachev), was one of Russia’s first and largest manufacturers of trucks, cars, and heavy machine goods, producing close to eight million trucks, 39,000 buses, and 12,000 limousines of various modifications at its Moscow plant. After facing difficulty adjusting to market realities in the 90s, the automotive giant was declared bankrupt in 2017, with its vast Moscow land holdings converted to real estate, malls and an arena.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin for His 'Hatred' of Wealth Creators
    ‘Comrades-in-Arms’: Book Tells Untold Story of Unlikely WWII Alliance Between Stalin and Churchill
    'Great Joe': How Joseph Stalin Became the Chief of the American Indians
    He’ll Be Back? Huge Banner With Joseph Stalin as Terminator Appears in Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse