Journey to Christmas: Father Frost Parade in Full Swing in Central Moscow - Video

Father Frost, known as Ded Moroz in Russia, is a legendary character in Slavic mythology associated with New Year celebrations. Father Frost, accompanied by his granddaughter Snegurochka, brings New Year presents to well-behaved children.

Just days before 2020 begins, crowds of people launch a festive march through the central streets of the Russian capital, donning Father Frost costumes.

The one-hour procession is expected to wrap up with a contest for the most creative costume. The winners will be awarded with ushanka hats, scarves, mittens and other warm presents.

The costume parade comes as part of Journey to Christmas festival - a month-long event entertaining Moscow's citizens and guests with street shows, ice theatres, Christmas cuisine from all over the world and other recreation events.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE