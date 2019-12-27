Passenger Plane Travelling from Baghdad to Minsk Makes Emergency Landing in Russia

According to a representative for Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don, where the aircraft is now stationed, nobody was hurt as a result of the emergency landing.

An Iraqi Airways plane travelling from Baghdad to Minsk has performed an emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, at 11:15 Moscow time due to technical issues, a representative for Platov International Airport said on Friday.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the plane had to land at a reserve airfield due to an autopilot failure.

There were 200 people onboard of the aircraft, the source added.

Earlier this day, a Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building.

12 people were killed and 49 were injured as a result of the incident.