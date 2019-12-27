Russia Launches Rokot Carrier Rocket, Its Last Space Launch of 2019

The rocket is carrying three Gonets-M communication satellites and a Blitz-M technology satellite to orbit and marks Russia's 25th space launch this year.

Russia has launched a Rokot carrier rocket with 3 Gonets-M communication satellites and one more military satellite, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"On Friday 27 December, at 02:11 Moscow time [23:11 GMT on Thursday], a combat unit of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched the light-class Rokot carrier rocket with several communication satellites of Gonets-M and a space vehicle for the Defense Ministry from the launchpad 3 of platform 133 of the Plesetsk spaceport, Arkhangelsk region", the Defense Ministry's press service told reporters.

Rokot conducts final launch – carries three Gonets-M satellites to orbit https://t.co/5rjSk5eCOP #Rokot pic.twitter.com/klf2XgACHQ — Igor Os (@igor_os777) December 26, 2019

[Thread] - Lanceurs Inconnus #4, Rokot

Cette nuit, Rokot décollera pour la dernière fois de sa carrière. Pourtant, très peu de gens connaissent ce lanceur, très discret, qui aurait pourtant dû avoir un très grand destin.

Revenons sur son histoire!



(Crédits photos à la fin) pic.twitter.com/G6uKj6mBE3 — Closer To Space (@ClosertoSpace) December 26, 2019

Gonets-M is the second generation of the Gonets-system and is derived from Strela-3 satellites.

#Russia's final orbital launch attempt of 2019 is a pretty good representation of the closing decade. Judge for yourself: https://t.co/OlVPaBujf5 pic.twitter.com/j3SlcJRAfZ — Anatoly Zak (@RussianSpaceWeb) December 26, 2019

This is the 25th space launch in Russia this year and also the last one for 2019.