Russia Spotted 34 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Armed Forces detected 34 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled three times to intercept foreign aircraft.

"The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace", the Russian Ministry of Defence added.

In November, the Russian military detected twelve foreign aircraft close to the country's airspace carrying out reconnaissance activities. Russian jets were scrambled four times then to intercept the foreign planes. Earlier that month, another 20 foreign aircraft were spotted conducting reconnaissance flights.

The United States and NATO countries often sell reconnaissance aircraft and drones to Russia's borders in the Baltic and Black Seas.

The latest US aircraft was spotted close to the Russian border near the exclave of Kaliningrad on 26 December.