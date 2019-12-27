Russia Spotted 34 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week – Reports

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled three times to intercept foreign aircraft.
"The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace", the Russian Ministry of Defence added.
In November, the Russian military detected twelve foreign aircraft close to the country's airspace carrying out reconnaissance activities. Russian jets were scrambled four times then to intercept the foreign planes. Earlier that month, another 20 foreign aircraft were spotted conducting reconnaissance flights.
The United States and NATO countries often sell reconnaissance aircraft and drones to Russia's borders in the Baltic and Black Seas.
The latest US aircraft was spotted close to the Russian border near the exclave of Kaliningrad on 26 December.
🇺🇸United States Army— 360°Radar (@wipljw) December 26, 2019
Beech RC-12X Huron
93-0701 YANK01#Kaliningrad pic.twitter.com/xL8BGh6zFJ
