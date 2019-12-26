Two People Die as Bus en Route to Georgia Rolls Over in Russia - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people died as a long-distance Georgia-bound bus rolled over in Russia on 26 December, the emergency services reported.

All of the dead and injured are the citizens of Georgia, a representative of regional emergency services said.

The representative said that nine people were injured, among them a child that was born in 2014.

According to the source, five victims were taken to the city hospital in Yelets, two of them were in serious condition, three of them were in a state of moderate severity.

In total, there were 17 passengers and two drivers in the bus, according to the dispatch service of the Stanovlyansky district.

Initially, the emergency services reported about 16 injured, but then corrected to eight.

The incident happened in Lipetsk region in western Russia.