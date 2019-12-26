The Moscow office of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is being searched, the organisation's press-secretary, Kira Yarmysh wrote in a Twitter post.
Navalny's lawyer posted a video in which the employees of the organisation are seen barricaded inside the office while the police are attempting to saw the door open.
Navalny, in his turn, wrote that no one was detained during the raid, adding that he was forced out of his office.
Kira Yarmysh previously wrote that Navalny had been detained as a result of the searches.
Meanwhile, the Federal Bailiff Service confirmed that the searches were authorised within the framework of a criminal case, adding that no one was detained.
