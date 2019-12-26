Earlier this year, Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) had been included in the foreign agents' list. In October, the Russian Investigative Committee carried out searches of the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation in 30 regions of Russia.

The Moscow office of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is being searched, the organisation's press-secretary, Kira Yarmysh wrote in a Twitter post.

Navalny's lawyer posted a video in which the employees of the organisation are seen barricaded inside the office while the police are attempting to saw the door open.

​Navalny, in his turn, wrote that no one was detained during the raid, adding that he was forced out of his office.

Kira Yarmysh previously wrote that Navalny had been detained as a result of the searches.

​Meanwhile, the Federal Bailiff Service confirmed that the searches were authorised within the framework of a criminal case, adding that no one was detained.