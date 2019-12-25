Second Mi-8 Helicopter Carrying 23 People Crash-Lands in Northern Russia - Reports

"A Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in the Zapolyarny District [in the Nenets administrative okrug]. there were 23 people on board", the regional emergency services representative said, adding that none of the passengers had suffered injuries in the incident.
At the moment, there is no official information about the cause of the crash. According to preliminary reports, all 19 passengers and 4 crew members are unharmed.
Да что ж такое?— Krychek (@Krychek5) December 25, 2019
Второй за сутки вертолет Ми-8 аварийно сел в Ненецком автономном округе. На борту было 23 человека.
Закон парных случаев какой-то. pic.twitter.com/2urhcB5Kaa
They were evacuated by emergency services and are being taken to the city of Usinsk in the Republic of Komi.
