Russia's Rosatom Says Ready to Launch Company's First Wind Farm

"The construction of the Adygea wind power station with a total capacity of 150 megawatts has been completed… and is ready to produce first electricity," the statement read.
Ввели в строй первые 13 ветроустановок Адыгейской ВЭС. Это позволило подтвердить работоспособность выбранной Росатомом технологии и готовность всех систем к эксплуатации pic.twitter.com/DKYwzyADR0— Росатом (@rosatom) December 24, 2019
The company said its NovaWind subsidiary will be in charge of harnessing wind power. The energy giant wants to gain experience in this new segment of low-carbon energy production.
Rosatom has been researching wind power for potentially adding it to its non-nuclear energy mix, which relies heavily on hydroelectric power. Russia is expected to have a combined 1 gigawatt of wind power capacity in operation by 2023.
