Kremlin on Downtown Moscow Shooting: All Measures for Managing Situation Were Implemented

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the necessary measures for managing the situation in downtown Moscow, where a deadly shooting incident took place on 19 December have been implemented, and no country can be immune to such acts of madness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"All the measures to eliminate the situation have been taken, nothing else can be said", Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been inside the Kremlin building, at a concert celebrating Russian Security Services Day, during the attack.

"This is a tragic incident as people have died. But I would not say that the Kremlin should anyhow comment on this. Anyway, not only our country but all the countries across the world are now, unfortunately, facing a situation when no one can be immune to any manifestation of madness with such tragic consequences. I believe this is what can be said", Peskov added.

On 19 December, a 39-year man opened fire not far from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s building on Bolshaya Lubyanka street in the centre of the Russian capital. The perpetrator was soon neutralized. One FSB officer was killed during the shooting, while another one died in hospital, and five other people were injured.

According to the official representative of the Investigative Committee, the attacker was Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, a Moscow region resident.