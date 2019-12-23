Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Delivers Speech on Country's Foreign Policy in Federation Council - Video

The Russian Federation Council gathered this Monday for the final autumn plenary session to discuss a number of bills and to listen to a report by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is delivering a speech on the current problems for the Russian foreign policy to the country's Federation Council within the so-called "question time."

The speech is expected to underline the continued potential for confliction worldwide aggravated by the lacking efficiency of the international institutions.

