On Friday evening, it was reported that a huge fire had occurred at the Neftekhim Experimental Plant in Ufa, Russia; the vast, 2,000 square metre building was engulfed in flames.

Some 135 firemen and 45 fire extinguishing units, including a firefighting train, have been deployed to the scene of a huge fire at a massive chemical plant in Ufa, according to local officials.

Neither injuries nor deaths have been reported so far; technicians have found no traces of noxious substances in the air close to the nearest residential buildings.

According to the preliminary data, the fire was due to a technical issue: an anti-corrosive agent used for pipe manufacturing became overheated.