Russia's Roscosmos Approves Preliminary Design of Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle- Rogozin

"Last week, we approved a preliminary design of a super heavy-lift launch vehicle ... Roscosmos has decided on the manager of the super heavy-lift launch vehicle project, it will be my deputy, Alexander Lopatin," Rogozin said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
Earlier in December, sources in the Russian space industry said that Roscosmos was working on the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle and its Don version with better carrying capacity. Such rockets will be used to launch to the Moon the Orel transport spacecraft, with a lunar descent-ascent module, and parts of a lunar base.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on developing a super heavy-lift launch vehicle in early 2018. The vehicle's first launch is planned for 2028.
