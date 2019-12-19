Putin on WADA Ban: Anti-Doping Agency Wrong to Punish All Russian Athletes for Individuals' Mistakes

Earlier, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for four years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the annual press conference, said that any punishment should be individual and that all Russian athletes should not be punished for the wrongdoings of some.

Vladimir Putin called the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to remove Russia from international sports not consistent with common sense or law and bearing a political connotation.

"As for the WADA decision, it does not correspond to common sense and law, and as for doping, the decision was made regarding the participation of our athletes under the neutral flag at the last Olympics, now for the same thing again," Putin said.

