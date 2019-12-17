Putin, Macron Phone Call Stresses Importance of Coordination, Fighting Terrorism - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed various pressing international issues during a phone call, Kremlin's press service said Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by Kremlin's press service, Putin and Macron discussed the situation in Syria. The Russian president spoke on the implementation of agreements inked by Moscow and Anakara.

Moreover, Putin and Macron have stressed the importance of fighting against terrorism and the coordination of actions.

The presidents have also touched upon the crisis in Libya, stressing the need to resolve the situation by political and diplomatic means.

Putin and Macron have also discussed the recent Normandy format summit, praising the reached agreements. In addition, the presidents talked about the transit of Russian gas to the European Union through Ukraine.

