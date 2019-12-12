Blaze at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Stationed in Murmansk Caught on Video

On Thursday, a fire broke out on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrier in Murmansk, leaving at least three people injured and two missing.

A fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in Murmansk was caught on video. In the footage, the huge vessel is seen docked with its front section enveloped in black smoke.

В Мурманске произошел пожар на авианосце «Адмирал Кузнецов»



Крейсер загорелся во время ремонтных работ. pic.twitter.com/Dk8uTRE9wo — Актуальная Россия (@RussiaActually) December 12, 2019

Earlier, a spokesman for Shiprepairing Centre Zvyozdochka said that the blaze started in the first power room of the vessel as a result of welding operations.

The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is a heavy Russian aircraft carrier serving as a Russian Navy flagship. The carrier was first launched in 1985 and was previously called Riga.